Khallikote: As many as 25 persons sustained grievous injuries after a private bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck head-on near a petrol pump on National Highway-16 under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district late Saturday night.

The mishap occurred when the bus named ‘Balunkeswar’ was on its way to Aska from Bhubaneswar. Of the injured passengers, 25 sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

On being informed, Khallikote police reached the spot and rushed the injured passengers to Khallikote community health centre (CHC) in 108 ambulance and fire tender vehicles.

Khallikote police seized the bus and launched an investigation, IIC Ramesh Pradhan said. The driver, conductor and helper of the bus are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said.

PNN