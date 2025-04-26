Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra handed over appointment letters to 258 candidates during ‘Rozgar Mela’ in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Malhotra, the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, said the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided 1.5 times more jobs to youths than the previous UPA government.

“Prime Minister Modi has distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations through video conferencing,” Malhotra said.

Malhotra participated in the ‘Rozgar Mela’ organised at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IIMT).

The Rozgar Mela, which started in 2012, today marks its 15th edition.

“So far, more than 10 lakh youths have been provided employment through the job fairs,” he added.

PTI