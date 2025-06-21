Balasore: Over 50,000 people were affected as a flash flood in the Subarnarekha River caused water to enter their villages in Odisha’s Balasore district Saturday following heavy rain in neighbouring Jharkhand, an official said.

As many as 17 gram panchayat areas in the three blocks of Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta and a part of Jaleswar Notified Area Council (NAC) were affected by the flash flood, the official said, adding that the administration has geared up for the relief and rescue operations.

Residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas were advised to stay alert and be prepared to shift to nearby cyclone shelters if the situation deteriorates, he said.

Balasore District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas instructed the block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars to remain prepared to evacuate the people if required.

The officials were asked to keep a watch on the situation and help people affected by the flash flood. The BDOs were also asked to undertake the distribution of dry food items among the affected people, the official said.

The chief district medical officer (CDMO) was directed to keep adequate stocks of essential medicines and ensure healthcare arrangements were in place.

The superintending engineer (irrigation) was asked to conduct a thorough check of all gates of Chandil Dam and maintain round-the-clock monitoring of water levels, taking all necessary precautionary measures.

The civil supplies officer (CSO) was asked to confirm the readiness and adequacy of food and essential supplies. All staffers’ leaves were cancelled until further notice, and a strict directive was issued prohibiting government officials from leaving headquarters without prior permission, the official said.

District Emergency Office sources said that though the water level of Subarnarekha at Rajghat was receding, it still remained at 11.9 metres against the danger mark of 10.36 metres.

“We hope the water level will recede further as there has not been much rainfall in the upper catchment of the river in Jharkhand,” the official said, adding that there is no threat of any medium or major flood in the Subarnarekha River system.

The district administration has also made people aware of the situation.

It said that the flash flood was experienced in some parts of Balasore district due to a sudden release of water from Chandil Dam in Jharkhand.

PNN