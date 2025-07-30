Berhampur: Family members of an 80-year-old social activist donated his body and eyes to the government-run MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur Tuesday, officials said.

Duryodhan Nayak, a resident of Manikapur under Ganjam district’s Dharakote block, died due to age-related ailments Monday evening.

His body was handed over to the medical college by his son Pratap Nayak, and grandson, Prasad Nayak, in the presence of his relatives and social activists.

“We decided to donate his body to the medical college for research purposes,” Pratap Nayak, who is also a social activist, said.

“The body will be helpful to medical students for their academic and research purposes,” said Sagar Prusty, Professor, Department of Anatomy.

“It will be embalmed to protect it from decomposition,” he added.

It was the ninth body donated to the medical college in the last seven months and the second in the last three days.

On Sunday, the body of Prafulla Kumar Mohapatra (71), a retired teacher in B Karadabadi in Buguda block, was donated by his sons.

He had pledged to donate his body after his death in 2015.

“According to his wish, we donated his body,” said Siba Shankar, one of his sons.

In addition to meeting the academic needs at MKCG, the college has also supplied cadavers to newly established medical institutions.

“We recently provided two cadavers to the new medical college in Phulbani, Kandhamal district,” hospital authorities said.

PTI