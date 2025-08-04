Bhubaneswar: The admission process for the three-year Integrated BEd-MEd course for the academic session 2025-26 has officially begun under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS).

The eligible candidates can now apply by fi lling out the Common Application Form (CAF) available on the official website www.samsodisha.gov.in. The course is designed to integrate professional teacher training with advanced academic education and is open to candidates who have completed their postgraduate (PG) studies in Science, Social Science, or Humanities from a recognised institution.

A total of 200 seats are available across four higher education institutions in the state. These include Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University in Baripada with 50 seats in regular mode, Sambalpur University with 50 seats in self-financing mode, Rajendra University in Bolangir with 50 seats in self-financing mode, and Fakir Mohan University in Balasore with 50 seats in self-financing mode. Admissions will be carried out through a centralised selection process based on the candidate’s academic (career) marks and applicable reservation categories.

There will be no entrance examination for the course. Candidates will be allotted seats through a system that allows them to choose between ‘Freeze’ and ‘Slide’ options during the admission process. The application timeline begins August 4, 2025, from 11am.

The last date to submit the online application form is August 17, 2025, by 11:45pm. An editing window will be available August 18, 2025, for candidates who need to make corrections in their previously submitted application forms.

The provisional seat allotment list for the first round of selection will be published August 22, 2025, at 2pm. Further details on the slide and freeze option, online fee payment, and reporting to the allotted institutions will be communicated via the SAMS portal.

Candidates are strongly advised to refer to the Information Brochure available on the SAMS website before filling out the application form. All updates and changes in the admission schedule will be published on the official portal https:// imed.samsodisha.gov.in.

PNN