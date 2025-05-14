Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday decided to reserve 11.25 per cent of seats for the students belonging to the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC), taking the total ratio of quota in education to 50 per cent in the state.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“Our government, within 11 months of its tenure, has given justice to the students belonging to the SEBC category,” Majhi said.

Though the SEBC candidates were earlier getting reservation in jobs (11.25 per cent), there was no provision in education for which the opposition BJD and Congress were making demands both inside the Assembly and outside.

Briefing reporters, the chief minister said that it is a landmark decision of the government to introduce an 11.25 per cent reservation in admission for students belonging to SEBC in universities, state government and aided higher secondary and higher education institutions from the academic year 2025-26.

Majhi said the initiative ensures uniform implementation of reservation in admission for students belonging to ST (22.5 per cent), SC (16.25 per cent), SE?? (11.25 per cent), persons with disability (5 per cent) and ex-servicemen (one per cent) in institutions under the state government.

The decision is taken in line with NEP 2020, the chief minister said, adding that the move aims to promote access, equity, and inclusion, increase the gross enrolment ratio, and enhance opportunities for marginalised and disadvantaged communities in Odisha.