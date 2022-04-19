New Delhi: Odisha produced minerals worth Rs 27,997 crore during 2020- 2021 and had the highest share in Bauxite and Iron Ore production in India. The number of reporting mines in Odisha was 149 in 2020-21, the Union Ministry of Mines said. The state’s share in the Bauxite and Iron Ore productions were 76 per cent and 51 per cent respectively.

“The production of Bauxite at 20,379 thousand tonne during 2020-21 registered a decrease of 6.67 per cent as compared to the previous year. Odisha with 76.3 per cent contribution was the leading producer of Bauxite,” the Union Ministry of Mines said in its annual report.

According to report of the Union Mines Ministry, Odisha also had the highest share of 47.2 per cent in terms of estimated value of mineral production in India during 2021-22.

“During 2021-22, mineral production was reported from 21 states/Union Territories, of which the bulk of value of mineral production (excluding fuel and atomic minerals, and minor minerals) of about 88.7 per cent was confined to four states. Odisha is in leading position, in terms of estimated value of mineral production in the country and had the share of 47.2 per cent in the national output,” the ministry said in the report.