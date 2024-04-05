Bhubaneswar: One more Biju Janata Dal (BJD) heavyweight resigned from the primary membership of the party following the announcement of the third list of candidates for the Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Ramesh Chandra Sai, the sitting MLA from Athamallik assembly segment under the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

Though Sai mentioned personal reasons for walking out of the party, in a video message, he clarified that denial of ticket by the party forced him to tender his resignation.

The disgruntled leader said he took the decision following discussions with his supporters.

“It has been a privilege and honour to work with you for the last five years and has been a great learning process for me. However, for personal reasons, I am unable to continue in the party and, hence, resigning from primary membership of Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect,” wrote Sai in his letter to party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD has nominated Nalini Kanta Pradhan for the Athmallik constituency on Wednesday.

IANS