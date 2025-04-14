Bhubaneswar: Department of Higher Education, Odisha, has announced that the application process for admissions into Plus-III courses for the academic year 2025-26 will begin April 16, a source said Monday.

The source mentioned that the admission procedure will be carried out in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students aiming to enroll in Plus-III degree colleges across the state are required to submit their applications via the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal. The academic sessions for Plus-III courses are scheduled to commence July 10.

The source added that, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the undergraduate admission process will offer students greater flexibility in their academic choices. The available options will include:

A single major paired with two minors

A double major combination

A selection of three minor subjects

The Higher Education Department has advised students to regularly check the official SAMS Odisha portal for updates and keep their documents ready to avoid last-minute hassles.

PNN