Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of the Odisha government Monday approved eight investment proposals of Rs 1872.11 crore that would generate employment opportunities for over 3,400 persons in the state, officials said.

Principal Secretary of Industries, Hemant Kumar Sharma said that the approved proposals were mainly from sectors like food processing, agriculture, animal husbandry, petroleum products, steel, and downstream manufacturing.

The authority headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has approved Jindal Coke Limited’s expansion proposal of Rs 470 crore. The company proposed to double its production from 0.425 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 0.85 MTPA at its existing unit (coke and petroleum products plant) at Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex in Jajpur.

The SLSWCA gave the nod to Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited to set up a 0.108 MTPA Ferro Alloys plant (3×18 MVA) along with a 50 MW captive power plant and railway siding at an investment of Rs 328.75 crore to be set up at Kalinga Nagar.

The proposal of GV Mines Minerals and Metals Private Limited to lay a 9 km iron ore pipe conveying system of capacity 3 MTPA from Roida-II mines to Bolani Railway Siding at Barbil, at an investment of Rs 104.48 crore, was also approved by the Odisha government.

The panel has cleared 4 ethanol plant projects by Greentech Bioenergy Private Ltd. (Rs 250 crore), Bio Agro Energy Private Ltd. (Rs 228.55 crore), Indian Potash Limited (Rs 219 crore), and Energy Intro Private Limited (Rs 205 crore).

Apart from contributing green and alternate energy, these ethanol units will use locally sourced grains such as broken rice, maize and other starch-containing grains as basic raw materials, providing a substantial income to local farmers, an official said.

Besides, the state has also approved the proposal of Abis Exports (India) Private Limited to set up a mechanised hatchery unit at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district with an investment of Rs 66.33 crore.