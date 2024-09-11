Bhubaneswar: The first session of the 17th Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule.

Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House following a disruption caused by members of the Opposition, including the BJD and Congress.

The opposition members were protesting the adoption of a censure motion against Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati and BJD members Dhruba Sahu and Braja Pradhan for alleged disrespect toward the Speaker during the session.

Padhy also sent the matter to the Ethics Committee of the Assembly after two women BJP members submitted a petition alleging that the trio used unparliamentarily words against the Speaker and disrupted House proceedings.

The first session, which commenced July 22, was initially scheduled to conclude September 13, with a break from August 1 to 19.

During this session, the BJP government’s first Budget was presented July 25 by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also handles the finance portfolio. The House approved the annual Budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the 2024-25 financial year.

