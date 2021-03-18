Bhubaneswar: Uproarious situation over paddy procurement continued to stall the business in Odisha Assembly Thursday. Finding it extremely difficult to run the House, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 12:00 pm.

As the House assembled on the sixth day of the second phase of the Budget Session, Thursday, members of Opposition Congress and BJP and the ruling BJD created ruckus over non-procurement of paddy issue.

While the members of the Opposition parties rushed towards the well of the House and shouted slogans over paddy procurement, the BJD members demanded Deogarh BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi tender an apology for bringing down the House’s dignity by attempting suicide in the House.

The pandemonium forced the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12:00 pm.

However, the BJP members cannot leave the House as a whip was issued in this regard. “All the members of BJP Legislature Party are here directed to remain present in the OLA on 18.03.2021 (Thursday) at 10:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M without fail. If anybody fails attend the Assembly tomorrow i.e., 18.03.2021 without My permission or President and without sufficient reason, action deemed proper will be taken against him,” read the whip issued by Chief Whip, BJP Legislature Party, Odisha Legislative Assembly, Mohan Charan Majhi.

At the same time, the Congress MLAs were seen staging a protest sitting in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the premises of the Assembly.

PNN