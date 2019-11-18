Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was Monday adjourned till 3 PM after Opposition Congress members protested, demanding a discussion on the various farmers issues in the state.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 10:30 AM, Congress members went to the well of the House to voice their demand.

Unable to continue the Assembly any longer, Speaker SN Patro adjourned the House till 3 PM.

Speaking to the media outside the House, Congress legislator and party leader Narasingha Mishra claimed that ‘distress sale’ has already begun in the state.

“Although paddy procurement was supposed to begin from November 15, it has not started yet. But despite paddy not being procured, millers can be seen buying them. This can only mean that distress sale has already begun in the state,” said Mishra.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members continued their protest over female PEO Smitarani Biswal’s death before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Assembly’s premises.

