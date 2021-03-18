Bhubaneswar: Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had to adjourn the House for a second time Thursday.

The House was first adjourned till 11:30 am before being adjourned till 4:00 pm.

Since the beginning of the second phase of the Budget Session, the House has seen protests over paddy procurement issue, leaving little scope of any business being carried out.

The House assembled at 10.30 am Thursday. Like the past five days, members of the BJP and Congress as well as the BJD, rushed towards the Well and created a ruckus.

While the Congress and BJP members shouted slogans over non-procurement of paddy, the BJD members sought an apology from Deogarh MLA Subash Panigrahi for trying to commit suicide by consuming sanitiser inside the Assembly.

Speaker Surya Narayan Patro had adjourned the House till 11:30 am.

It was when the House reassembled at 11:30 am, the same kind of situation prevailed forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 4:00 pm.

PNN