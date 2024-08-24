Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly adopted a censure motion against two opposition BJD MLAs for allegedly disrespecting Speaker Surama Padhy during a protest in the House Friday.

Government Chief Whip Saroj Pradhan Saturday moved the motion against BJD MLAs Romancha Ranjan Biswal and Madhab Dhada, who were accused of attempting to climb onto the Speaker’s podium with the help of other members.

The BJD protest was in response to the Ganjam liquor death incident and demanded the resignation of Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The motion was passed by voice vote when opposition BJD and Congress members were raising slogans against the BJP government over quotas for ST, SC, and OBC students in medical and technical institutions.

Pradhan claimed the two BJD MLAs disrespected the Speaker by attempting to sit on her desk while wearing sandals. He described this as a disrespectful act towards a woman Speaker.

The Opposition, however, dismissed the allegations and accused the ruling BJP of diverting attention from the main issue.

They reminded that BJP members had previously thrown dal at the state’s first woman Speaker during the previous government. Both Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling have not denied these past accusations.

BJD lawmaker Ganeswar Behera criticised the BJP for shifting focus from the serious issue of spurious liquor deaths.

“The BJD members were protesting against the spurious liquor deaths and seeking a ruling from the chair. The issue was very serious. The protest was not against any individual or Speaker rather against the government’s action,” Behera said.

PTI