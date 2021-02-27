Bhubaneswar: Odisha Legislative Assembly Saturday passed ‘Srimandir Parikrama Yojana’ moved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing.

With Congress and BJP members supporting the resolution for the development of the Jagannath temple in Puri, it was passed unanimously.

The three proposals under the resolution ask people of the state to work in a committed way for the early completion of the Shreemandir Parikrama Yojana, giving people an opportunity to get involved in the project and thanking people of Puri for their sacrifices for the project.

Presenting the scheme before the Assembly, Naveen said, “Our history, culture, tradition and belief are based on Lord Jagannath. All devotees who come to the temple to see the Lord have a desire to see the Lord in a peaceful, beautiful and spiritual environment. Millions of devotees pray to visit the Jagannath Temple once in a lifetime and get a glimpse of the Lord. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that all devotees return with a divine feeling”.

Notably, the Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project in Puri is known to be close to Chief Minister’s heart. Recently, the Puri Jagannath Managing Committee finalised the architectural design of the corridor February 15. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had released the draft design of the SJHC project December 30, 2019.

The project, which will be implemented at a cost of nearly Rs 800 crore, is part of the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme.

PNN