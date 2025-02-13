Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Thursday paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and two former members of the House who passed away recently.

As soon as Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati completed his address on the opening day of the budget session, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved an obituary reference on the demise of Singh, former MLAs Bijaya Kumar Mohanty and Sadan Nayak.

Describing Singh as a great economist, Majhi expressed condolences on the death of the former PM, and the two former legislators.

BJD president and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Congress Legislature Party leader Ram Chandra Kadam and CPI(M) leader Laxman Munda also expressed their condolences.

The House observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

The Speaker then adjourned the House till 10:30am Friday.

PTI