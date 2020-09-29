Bhubaneswar: Five more MLAs of Odisha tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

The MLAs are Jayanta Sarangi (Puri), Angada Kanhar (Phulbani), Saroj Meher (Patnagarh), Bikram Panda (Berhampur)and Bhudan Murmu ( Saraskana).

According to a source, the MLAs had given their swab samples for COVID-19 test at the Assembly premises in view of the Monsoon Session which began Tuesday.

MLAs and staffers have been giving their swab samples at the Assembly premises for COVID-19 test for the last three days. Monday 25 MLAs had given their swab samples for test out of which five MLAs have tested positive.

In the last three days, a total of 19 MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19.

It should be mentioned here that a total of 51 MLAs and three MPs have so far contracted the virus in the state.

The eight-day Monsoon Session started at 11 am September 29 and will continue till October 7.

The MLAs and MPs who have tested positive for the virus can attend the meeting through virtual conference from their homes.

PNN