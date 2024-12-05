Bhubaneswar: Amid a walkout by opposition BJD and Congress, the Odisha Assembly Thursday passed the Appropriation Bill (two), 2024 allowing the state government to spend Rs 12,156 crore from its consolidated fund during the remaining period of financial year 2024-25.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had presented the supplementary budget of Rs 12,156 crore in the Assembly on November 26, augmenting the annual outlay of Rs 2.65 lakh crore presented in July.

As Majhi, who holds the Finance department, is in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Maharashtra, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan presented the Appropriation bill in the House on behalf of the chief minister.

While speaking in favour of the bill in the House, Harichandan said the supplementary provision includes an additional allocation of Rs 10,155 crore for programme expenditure, under which Rs 8,121 crore earmarked for state sector schemes, Rs 2,011 crore for centrally sponsored schemes and Rs 23 crore for central sector schemes.

In the supplementary budget, a provision of Rs 92 crore was made for new scheme – Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), and Rs 142 crore for Constituency Wise Allocation (CWA) under Rural Development department, he said.

Similarly, the minister said, Rs 125 crore has been allocated for organisation of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar in January 2025, Rs 130 crore for establishment of a centre of excellence in 22 ITIs, Rs 26 crore for management of Srimandir Parikrama project and Rs 5 crore for Ratna Bhadar of Lord Jagannath temple, Puri.

Besides, Rs 1,196 crore was allocated for the flagship Subhadra Yojana, a cash incentive scheme for women. The state government has already spent Rs 4,180 crore by providing the first instalment of Rs 5,000 to 80 lakh women, he added.

Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments for the next five years. The government plans to reach out to 1 crore women within this financial year to disburse the first instalment.

PTI