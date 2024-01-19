Bhubaneswar: The budget session of the Odisha Assembly will begin February 5, a notification said Friday.

The session, which will continue till February 13, will have five working days. It will begin with the address of Governor Raghubar Das, an official of the Parliamentary Affairs Department read.

Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will present the vote-on-account or interim budget for the first four months of 2024-25 fiscal February 8. The appropriation bill for the vote-on-account will be tabled February 9.

This will be the last session of the present assembly before the state goes to polls, along with the Lok Sabha.

The House was adjourned sine die November 24 after the four-day Winter Session.

PTI