Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience another wet spell from Friday to Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the formation of a new low-pressure area over coastal Bangladesh and nearby regions.

In a special weather bulletin Thursday, the IMD said an upper air cyclonic circulation, positioned over southeast Bangladesh and its surrounding areas, is likely to lead to the formation of a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

The IMD predicted that the new system will gradually move west-northwestward and could develop into a depression over coastal West Bengal and adjacent northwest Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. As a result, Odisha is likely to experience a wet spell from September 13 to September 15, it added.

The agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated areas of Kalahandi district.

Additionally, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are expected in isolated areas of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts, the IMD added.

It also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in isolated areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the North Bay of Bengal and the waters along and off the Odisha coast during this period, it said.

PTI