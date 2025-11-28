New Delhi / Bhubaneswar: Odisha received the ‘Gold Award’ for its outstanding presentation at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday. The Odisha Pavilion also bagged the ‘Best Pavilion’ award, marking the state’s fourth consecutive win after receiving the top award in the past three years.

Expressing his happiness on the achievement, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended congratulations and thanks to Team Odisha, stating that this is a notable success in enhancing the state’s prestige at both national and international levels.

It is noteworthy that 31 states and union territories participated in this international trade fair. Odisha achieved excellence in the exhibition of its products, which led to this success. For the fourth consecutive time, Odisha has received this prestigious recognition, including two Gold Medals this year.

The pavilion, designed around the theme ‘One India, Best India,’ showcased Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, traditional sculptural art, and the state’s vision for development, focused on ‘Odisha@2036’. It also highlighted the successful implementation of people-centric government schemes, reflecting the state government’s commitment to inclusive growth and holistic development.

The exhibition featured premium agricultural products, exquisite handlooms and handicrafts, and items produced by women self-help groups, drawing appreciation from both national and international visitors.

The Odisha Pavilion was inaugurated on November 14 by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. During the fair, several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Ministers Krushna Chandra Patra and Santana Chakma, Manipur’s Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai, former cricketer and MP Yusuf Pathan, and MPs Anita Subhadarshini and Pratap Sarangi, visited and appreciated the pavilion.