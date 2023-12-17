Keonjhar: A move to shut down the Mineral Engineering course at Government Engineering College in the mineral-rich district of Keonjhar has drawn criticism from various quarters.

In view of the interest of Keonjhar district’s residents, the state government had launched the degree course in Mineral Engineering at the Government Engineering College in Keonjhar. However, the course is soon going to be discontinued due to incapability of the college authorities.

The decision to drop the course has been taken by the board of governors in the college. This has sparked resentment and tension in the district.

Mineral Engineering is a one-of-its-kind course with Keonjhar Government Engineering College being the lone institute in the entire country to provide the degree. No other engineering college in the country has facility for study in this specialisation.

Sources said that the board of governors in the college does not have any member from Keonjhar district. Taking advantage of the situation, the board has sent a letter to the state government urging to shut down the course.

The Government Engineering College in Keonjhar has been declared as a centre of excellence. Many students after studying Mineral Engineering course from the college have got into many established companies in senior positions.

Keonjhar, being a mineral-bearing district, must have facility for study in Mineral Engineering, Observers said. The college authorities have decided to shut down the course instead of attracting and encouraging students to enroll in the course.

When contacted, Keonjhar Sadar MLA Mohan Majhi said he would complain against the college authorities before the state government.

PNN