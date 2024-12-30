Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with the assault on two tribal women over the allegations of forced conversion in Remuna area of Odisha’s Balasore district.

During a press conference in Bhubaneswar Monday, BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar said that the shameful incident took place at Chanakanapur village of Mukhura panchayat under Remuna police limits of Balasore district December 26.

It is worth mentioning that, upon being informed, the police reached the spot and rescued the victims and arrested the accused persons.

Meanwhile, BJD leader Samantsinghar Monday alleged that the incident indicates the collapsed law and order system in Odisha under the BJP.

She also referred to the viral video reportedly posted by the main accused Badal Panda on social media platforms.

“The women victims were brutally beaten up with shoes and sticks. They were dragged naked, tied to a tree and again beaten up by people. They are from BJP who are running kangaroo courts and engaged in vigilantism here,” said Samantsinghar.

She alleged that a fact-finding team of BJD during its visit to the village found that the victim women are tribals while those assaulted are non-tribals.

“We are condemning the attempt by BJP to impose a system of kangaroo courts and citizen vigilantism in the state,” said Samantsinghar.

The BJD leader accused that police are not arresting the accused under the pressure of political leaders of the ruling party.

The BJD demanded strict action against all those involved in the shameful incident by booking them under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Samantsighar presented some photos of the alleged main accused, Badal Panda with senior BJP leaders including former union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi to corroborate the allegations of police apathy towards arresting the key accused.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the attacks on tribals have increased in the states ruled by BJP.

Rahul Gandhi made the statement referring to the mysterious death of a tribal youth in police custody in Madhya Pradesh and assault on two tribal women in Balasore in Odisha.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Sarangi rubbished the allegations over his links with the alleged prime accused Badal Panda claiming that he was a member of BJD and recently joined the BJP.

“The party can’t be held responsible for whatever he does. If a student commits murder, the principal of that college can’t be hanged for that. Two days ago, when I came to know about the incident through the viral video, I telephoned the Balasore SP and asked him to arrest the accused persons including the principal accused Badal Panda,” said Sarangi.

Notably, the Balasore SP Raj Prasad told reporters Monday that two cases have been filed in this regard on the basis of the complaint filed by opposite groups and three persons have so far been arrested over the assault on the two tribal women.

IANS