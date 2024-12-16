Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJD in Odisha Monday announced that its organisational elections would be held next month.

The announcement was made by former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, the convenor of the BJD’s committee for membership.

“BJD president Naveen Patnaik has instructed to hold the organisational elections in January,” Nayak told reporters.

Stating that the membership drive has been going smoothly, he said the party is likely to meet its target by December 21.

The BJD has set a target to enrol 1 crore members.

Nayak said that after the drive is completed, BJD’s coordination committee chairperson Debi Prasad Mishra will verify the list of members.

“Mishra will submit a report to the party president. After that, the final list of members will be released. The membership drive can continue after the organisational elections also,” he said, adding that ward committees have been formed in many places.

Patnaik continues to remain the president of the party since its formation December 26, 1997.

The ruling BJP is also preparing to elect its new state president in January.

PTI