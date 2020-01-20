New Delhi: Congratulating Jagat Prakash Nadda for being elected as the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty Monday said that the state unit would work under the new party chief to achieve Mission 120 in the next Assembly election.

The Odisha unit of BJP has supported the elevation of Nadda who has been elected unopposed as the national president here. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MPs from the state and state unit president Samir Mohanty attended the elevation ceremony at the party headquarters here.

Mohanty congratulated Nadda for being elected as national president and said the state unit will work under the new president to achieve the target of 120 seats in state assembly. He also said that the party’s vote share has been increasing in the state. “We will accept all challenges and take the party to new heights in the state,” Mohanty said.

BJP vice president Baijayant Panda and national spokesperson Sambit Patra also attended the ceremony.