Attabira/Godbhaga: Panic gripped the Attabira area of Bargarh district after a body with throat slit was found near Satijore, along National Highway 53 connecting Sambalpur and Bargarh.

The deceased has been identified as Mahadev Sahu, 55, a resident of Gaurang Tikra in Barahgoda village under the Bargarh Rural police limits and a tailor by profession.

According to police sources, the body was discovered lying on the roadside early Sunday morning. Miscreants apparently slit his throat and dumped the body near Satijore under the jurisdiction of Attabira police station and Godbhaga outpost.

Attabira and Godbhaga police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation. A scientific team from Sambalpur and a sniffer dog unit were also deployed to assist in the probe.

Sahu’s brother-in-law, Pramod Gadtia of Saranda village under Attabira police limits, identified the body and lodged a written complaint at Attabira police station. Family members told police that Sahu had left home towards Sambalpur on a motorcycle with an unknown person Saturday morning around 9 a.m. When he failed to return home by night, family members began searching for him. The next morning, police informed them about the discovery of his body.

Sahu’s relatives have urged the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest and ensure strict punishment. Police have registered a case of murder, seized the body, and sent it to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination, said Attabira IIC Prakash Karna.

