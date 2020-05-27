Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday advised farmers to take preventive measures to save crops from the attack of locusts after the swarms spread to several states.

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has issued guidelines to farmers in this regard, informed Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo.

Farmers residing in bordering areas of the state have been asked to remain alert and take immediate preventive steps.

“In the event of locusts being sighted in our bordering states, we advise the farmers spraying 5 per cent Neem Seed Kernel Extract (NSKE) 200 litres per acre of crops and vegetation after sunset as a precautionary measure,” said Sahoo.

He said farmers can also spray their crops with 300 ppm neem-based pesticide available in the market by mixing one litre of it in 200 litres per acre.

Farmers are also advised to resort to beating of tin drums, beating with thorny branches and several other methods to drive away locusts.

Dean of College of Agriculture, OUAT, Lalit Mohan Garnaik urged the farmers not to panic in view of desert locust attack.

He said people should adopt eco-friendly steps as highlighted by the OUAT as precautionary measures.

Notably, the locusts have destroyed crops in several states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

