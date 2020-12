With 2020 bringing huge challenges in the form of a global pandemic to success and trade. Odisha also faced its share of roadblocks. But the state has managed to get back in the game due to consistent efforts of a select few.

Some entrepreneurs managed to steer their companies out of dark waters and contributed to creating positive business atmosphere in the state.

OrissaPOST presents the Business Power List 2020.

N.B: The list no particular serial order