Bhubaneswar: Following a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, the Central Government has allocated important portfolios to two Odisha cadre IAS officers.

An official notification released by the central government reads that 1985-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, will now be Secretary of Ministry of Textiles.

Further, 1986-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer GV Venugopala Sarma, Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority has been named Chairman, National Authority, Chemical Weapons Convention, reads the notification.

Meanwhile, Bidyut Bihari Swain — an Odia IAS officer from Gujurat cadre — will be Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is at present posted as Special Secretary, Department of Commerce.

