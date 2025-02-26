Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja Tuesday directed the state police department and Puri district collector to prepare the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the preparations for the smooth conduct of the famous Ratha Yatra at Puri, 2025.

Ahuja gave the instructions while chairing a preliminary preparation meeting for the Ratha Yatra which is going to begin June 27.

As per a statement issued by the state government, the discussions primarily focused on crowd management and security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Ratha Yatra.

The state police administration has proposed the installation of 343 CCTV cameras at key locations aiming to enhance surveillance and real-time monitoring during the car festival.

The police proposed to install CCTVs at roads connecting to Puri, Grand Road (Bada Danda), Puri Beach, and the Gundicha Temple in Puri for better traffic management, crowd control, check criminal activities and ensure law and order.

Besides, the identified locations for CCTV installation include Uttara Square to Malatipatapur, Puri Grid Station to Konark, Balighai to Nimapara, Mangala Ghat to Satapada, and other crucial points such as bus stands, railway stations, parking areas, and inner lanes of Puri city.

The Chief Secretary emphasised that the CCTV surveillance system should meet national standards and directed officials to take necessary steps for its effective implementation.

It was also decided in the meeting that an Integrated Command and Control Center at Puri will be set up during the festival, with officers from various departments stationed at the control room to perform various tasks of their respective departments.

The system will facilitate real-time monitoring, crime prevention, crowd control, emergency response, and disaster management.

The meeting discussed the infrastructure and technical requirements for the Rath Yatra.

The Chief Secretary has emphasized on taking necessary steps for the preparation of the groundwork for the Rath Yatra and the use of technology so that our CCTV system becomes national level.

Furthermore, special attention was also given to public announcement systems to ensure smooth communication during the grand event.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, Puri Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP), and other senior officials.

IANS