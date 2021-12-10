Bhubaneswar: With threat over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and many people returning from ‘at-risk’ countries, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) urged Odisha government to ensure Covid testing for all U-18 students, an official said Friday.

“A number of Covid-19 cases in different schools and undergraduate colleges of Odisha are being reported every day. Hence, OSCPCR has requested the administrations of all districts to take appropriate steps for preventing any probable outbreak of the deadly viral disease and ensure safety of all U-18 students,” the senior official stated.

Moreover, OSCPCR has asked the officials to ensure arrangement of RT-PCR or Antigen testing kits for the school and college-goers. The state child rights body also emphasised to put in place Covid-19 safety protocols in the campuses of educational institutions in Odisha.

Besides, OSCPCR expressed its serious concern over the spread of Covid-19 in recent times, which poses threat to lives of children.

It is pertinent to mention, Public Health director Niranjan Mishra said Friday that no case of Omicron has been reported, so far. A total of 1,286 foreign returnees to Odisha have registered their names.

PNN