Puri: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) launched a website Thursday evening for online booking of accommodations in three Bhakta Niwas which are being managed by the SJTA.

Taking to its Twitter handle later in the day the SJTA wrote, “Today, District Collector, Puri along with senior servitor members of @JagannathDham and senior temple officials launched a new website (https://stayatpurijagannatha.in) to facilitate online bookings for the accommodation at all Bhakta Niwas operating under @SJTA.”

A source said that rooms in Neeladri Bhakta Niwas near Town police station, Nilachala Bhakta & Yatri Niwas in front of the PS and Shree Gundicha Bhakta Niwas near Gundicha temple, all located on Grand Road, can now be booked through the launched web portal.

Previously, it was being done on the spot and in an unorganised manner. Interested persons can book online even three months ahead of their planned visit to the pilgrim city, the source further said.

Neeladri Bhakta Niwas has 112 rooms for stay, Nilachala Bhakta & Yatri Niwas has 64 rooms and Shree Gundicha Bhakta Niwas has 72 rooms. Charges per day for air-conditioned rooms have been fixed at Rs 1,254 and for non-A/c rooms at Rs 660, excluding service tax.

“A new web portal has been launched to promote tourism in Puri. We appeal tourists and devotees from and outside the district to take benefit of it and plan their night stay accordingly,” the SJTA said.

A ceremony was organised at conference hall of the temple Office for the purpose of launching. Puri Collector and Jagannath temple Deputy Chief Administrator Samarth Verma launched the website.

The Jagannath temple Administrator (development) Ajay Kumar Jena, Administrator (policy) Jitendra Kumar Sahu and several other senior officials were present on the occasion of web portal launching.

PNN