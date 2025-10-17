Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is likely to conduct the Plus II examinations for the 2024-26 academic session between February 15 and 25, a source said Friday.

According to CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Parida, students are expected to receive their admit cards by December 15.

While internal examinations for the session are scheduled between December 22 and 31, the practical examinations will be held between January 2 and 15.

Notably, the council has instructed all examination centres to install CCTV cameras by November 29.

For up-to-date information, visit the official website of CHSE, Odisha at https://chseodisha.nic.in/.

PNN