Bhubaneswar: Churches in Odisha have decided to temporarily suspend all activities as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Odia Baptist Church in Cuttack, one of the largest in Odisha and the Church of Christ here decided Thursday to put all activities, including Sunday mass, on hold till March 31.

The Odia Baptist Church (CNI) in Berhampur and Baptist churches in Khurda and Jatni also took similar decisions.

Lal Mohan Roul, president of Odia Baptist Church in Cuttack said, “We can understand the seriousness of the situation and extend our full cooperation to the administration.”

Church of Christ secretary Paresh Das said social distancing is the key to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “During church worship, hundreds of people assemble to pray. In such a situation, it is difficult to ensure social distancing. The Church Board, in consultation with other stakeholders, decided to suspend all activities till March 31 after which the decision will be reviewed,” Das informed.

PNN & Agencies