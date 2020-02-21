Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the preliminary examination for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) March 15, an official said Friday.

The preliminary test will be conducted to fill 153 Group-A and Group-B posts. While Group-A vacancies are for Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), Odisha Police Service (OPS) and Odisha Finance Service (OFS), Group-B is for Odisha Cooperative Service (OCS), Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) and Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OTAS).

“The test for General Studies (Paper-1) will begin at 10.30am and end 12.30pm, while exam for General Studies (Paper-2) will commence at 2pm and conclude at 4pm,” the official pointed out, adding that this year, examination will be conducted at five zones—Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The preliminary exam will be followed by main exam and interview/personality test round. Examinees may log on to the OPSC website for details on admit card and other examination-related information, added the official.