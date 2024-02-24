Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday announced the formation of 34 new notified area councils (NAC) in 20 districts of the state and upgradation of five NACs of four districts to municipalities.

As per the announcement, Boudhgarh (Boudh), Karanjia (Mayurbhanj), Kantabanji (Bolangir), Chhatrapur and Aska (Ganjam) have been upgraded to municipalities.

The newly notified area councils are Pallahara and Chhendipada of Angul district; Basta and Simulia of Balasore district; Paikamal and Bheden of Bargarh district; Agarpada of Bhadrak district; Belapada and Saintala of Bolangir district; Binjharpur, Jaraka, Chandikhole, Panikoili of Jajpur district and Jaypatana of Kalahandi district.

Similarly, Borigumma of Koraput district; Sinapali of Nuapada district; Raikia of Kandhamal district; Chandili, Muniguda and Bisamcuttack of Rayagada district; Dunguripali of Subarnapur district; Sheragarh and Kukudakhandi of Ganjam district; Bonai of Sundargarh district; Kantilo of Nayagarh district; Tangi and Begunia of Khurda district; Salepur, Badamba, Narasinghapur and Niali of Cuttack district; Betanati of Mayurbhanj district; Parjang of Dhenkanal district and Kantamal of Boudh district have been announced as NACs.

The notification informed that Patnaik took the decision keeping in view the public’s proposals during 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman Kartik Pandian’s visit to different districts.

PNN