Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday expressed grief over the demise of former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan.

Achuthanandan, one of India’s most respected Communist leaders, died at the age of 101.

He passed away at Thiruvananthapuram while undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest nearly a month ago.

He served as Kerala’s Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state Assembly seven times.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “Saddened to hear about the demise of former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan. Heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant him eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

