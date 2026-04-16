Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday congratulated two girl students from the state for scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 marks in the CBSE Class 10 board examination.

The results of the CBSE 10 board examination were announced Wednesday.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Odisha’s two brilliant students, Teenaa Rath and Alisha Biswal, who have achieved national-level distinction by scoring 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 examination.”

“Today, when we are committed to giving topmost priority to ‘Nari Shakti’ and advancing them forward, this extraordinary success of the girls of Odisha is a matter of immense pride for us. This success proves that if given the opportunity, our girls can touch the sky,” he wrote on the social media platform in Odia.

ସିବିଏସ୍ଇ ଦଶମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ୫୦୦ ରୁ ୫୦୦ ନମ୍ବର ରଖି ସର୍ବଭାରତୀୟ ସ୍ତରରେ କୃତିତ୍ୱ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଦୁଇ ମେଧାବୀ ଛାତ୍ରୀ ଟିନା ରଥ ଏବଂ ଆଲିଶା ବିଶ୍ୱାଳଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଅଶେଷ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଆଜି ଯେତେବେଳେ ଆମେ ‘ନାରୀଶକ୍ତି’କୁ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରାଥମିକତା ଦେଇ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ଆଗକୁ ନେବା ପାଇଁ ସଂକଳ୍ପବଦ୍ଧ, ସେତିକିବେଳେ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 16, 2026

Describing it as a true reflection of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’, the chief minister wished a bright future for both students and all other successful candidates in the CBSE examinations.

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Teenaa Rath was studying in a private school in Puri, while Biswal is a student of Central School-1, Bhubaneswar.

“I was completely surprised after seeing my marks in the exam. I was thinking of getting 97 or 98 per cent in the exam. But, I secured 500 marks,” Biswal said.

Biswal said she was studying for three to four hours every day in home apart from school hours.

Speaking to PTI, Teenaa credited her teachers and parents for the success and said she wanted to be a cardiac surgeon to save precious lives of people.

Teenaa said she used to study 10 to 12 hours every day.