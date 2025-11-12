Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday announced the extension of Bali Jatra in Cuttack by one more day.

The annual trade fair, which began on the occasion of ‘Kartik Purnima’ November 5 and was supposed to conclude Wednesday (November 12), will now end November 13.

Keeping the interest of the common people towards the festival and the business of the traders at the fair, the Chief Minister has extended its duration, an official statement said.

The festival is organised on the banks of the Mahanadi river every year to mark the time of year when mariners from the state set sail to Bali, Sumatra and Java in Indonesia, Borneo and Sri Lanka in ancient times for the expansion of trade and culture.

The festival features numerous food stalls, amusement rides and cultural programmes.

PTI