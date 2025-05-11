Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday extended his greetings to all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

He said mothers are pillars of strength, love and sacrifice.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “On this Mother’s Day, I extend heartfelt gratitude to all mothers—the pillars of strength, love and sacrifice. Let us honour their unwavering spirit and commitment in shaping a better future for our families and society. #MothersDay.”

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also extended warm wishes and congratulated all mothers on Mother’s Day.

Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development department, had launched a ‘selfie with mother’ contest for Mother’s Day. The top three contestants will be rewarded by the department Sunday, officials said.

PTI