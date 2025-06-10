Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the DCP, Bhubaneswar here.

The four-storey office building has been constructed over an area of 2,272 square metres for Rs 7.80 crore.

Majhi said the new building will help in providing quality policing services to people.

In March this year, 14 new police stations constructed for Rs 42 crore were inaugurated in various districts of the state, he said.

“The police are taking legal action impartially and without bias. The law and order situation in the state has remained satisfactory during the last year,” Mahji said.

The chief minister also handed over 425 two-wheelers to investigating officers of various police stations under the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate.

The state government will extend support to the police department for the application of technology in the investigation process of crimes, Majhi added.