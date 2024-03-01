Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday virtually inaugurated nine industrial projects and laid the foundation stone of 23 others, officials said.

The Rs6,992.94 crore worth projects, spread over 14 districts, are likely to provide employment to 24,508 people, they said.

“Our industrial portfolio is expanding with the inclusion of new-age and employment-intensive sectors such as green energy equipment manufacturing, textiles and tourism,” Patnaik said.

“The continuous improvement in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of the state, coupled with a business-friendly environment, world-class industrial infrastructure, and highly sought-after skill development initiatives, have been instrumental in attracting investments to Odisha,” he added.

PTI