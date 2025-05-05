Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday launched in-patient and trauma care services at Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar.

Majhi launched the services at the hospital on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Dharanidhar Nayak.

He said that accidents and accident-related deaths are very high in the country. In districts like Keonjhar, there is heavy vehicular traffic for mining activities. New industries will be established and infrastructure will be developed in the coming days.

Therefore, vehicular traffic will increase further in the district. So, a trauma care unit will play an important role in saving people from accidental deaths, he said.

Within a few days of forming the government, it was decided to set up trauma care centres in medical colleges in all mining districts, the chief minister said, adding that such a facility has been inaugurated in Keonjhar while similar trauma care centres would be set up in other mining districts soon.

Majhi said his government is taking several steps for the improvement of the health sector in the state.

The infrastructure of hospitals is being strengthened, and doctors and health workers are being appointed, he said.

The CM said that four more new medical colleges will soon be established in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur districts.

Majhi also inaugurated a new building of Keonjhar Town police station, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.34 crore, and reserve police office building set up at a cost of Rs 2.76 crore at Keonjhar.

He also flagged off 17 SUVs and 80 motorcycles for police personnel in the district.

The government is planning to recruit 32,000 police personnel in the state in the coming days. The process has started to fill up 16,000 vacant posts and another 16,000 newly created posts in the police department, he added.