Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday embarked on a roadshow to Trisulia from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to lay the foundation stone for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project at Ratagada, Nuasahi near Trisulia in Cuttack.

The Chief Minister on the first day of New Year paid his respects to his father and former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik at the airport. Afterwards, the Chief Minister’s roadshow commenced. Thousands of people attended the roadshow.

The roadshow began from the airport and passed through various junctions of the city including Capital Hospital Square, Sastri Nagar, Jayadev Vihar, Xavier Square, Patia, Damana, KIIT Square, Raghunathpur, Nandankanan, and Baranga till Trisulia.

The Chief Minister also interacted with people at various places during the roadshow.

He will address a public gathering at Trisulia.

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation has entered into an agreement with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of Phase-I, spanning from BPIA to Trisulia in Cuttack. With a monumental investment of Rs 6,255 crore, this project stands as the single largest investment in any infrastructure endeavour in Odisha.

PNN