Bhubaneswar: Asserting that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was just and purposeful, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon communities to come forward with their doubts, if any, to be clarified and resolved.

Majhi said this while addressing a consultation programme on the new Waqf Act attended by over 250 delegates from different religions and districts of Odisha Thursday evening.

There are a lot of misconceptions surrounding the Act. However, the provisions therein are just and purposeful. If you have any suggestions, efforts will be made to resolve them, Majhi told the audience, adding that the Waqf Act is intended for the welfare of the poor, helpless minorities.

Stating that the Odisha government has no hesitation in discussing the new legislation, Majhi said, I am always ready to listen to you, everyone should work together to build a prosperous Odisha. Regardless of caste and religion, we are all Odias.

The consultation programme organised by the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities and Backwards Classes Welfare Department witnessed delegates raising doubts over the new legislation.

The chief minister said that before this law was implemented, a Joint Parliamentary Committee held discussions with 284 stakeholders from various religious and social institutions.

In addition, 5 minority commissions were consulted.

Then the amendment Bill was discussed in detail in both Houses of Parliament and passed. It has amended the one-sided nature of the original law, he said.

Majhi said that, according to the Act, Waqf property should be used only for public benefit.

The chief minister said that this amendment to the Waqf Act has emphasised the proper management and direction of the property.

Due to this amendment, the rights of women and backwards-class Muslims have been protected.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stood for justice and equality for Muslim women.

Majhi said that the new Waqf Act has enhanced the chances of justice due to the provisions of different representation, transparent management and the right to appeal to the High Court within 90 days.

The district collectors have been given the responsibility to decide on the disputed properties Therefore, it is hoped that everyone will be able to get speedy justice in this regard, he said.

I assure all that the Odisha government will protect the interests of all communities during the implementation of this law. We will continue to hold discussions with all stakeholders at the local level, and a fair and transparent process will be followed in resolving property disputes, the chief minister said.

The consultation programme was also attended by Revenue Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste Development, Minority and Backwards Classes Welfare Minister Nityanand Gand.

