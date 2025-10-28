Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday joined scores of devotees in offering obeisance to the rising sun on the banks of the Kuakhai river here on the concluding day of Chhath Puja.

The devotees also gathered along the banks of rivers and other water bodies in the state to offer ‘Usha Arghya’ to the rising sun.

“Today, on the occasion of the sacred Chhath Puja, participated in the programme organised at the New Baliyatra Padiar near Bhubaneswar Mangaleshwar. Praying to ‘Chhathi Maiya’ and the Sun God for prosperity of the state, and happiness and peace of all the people of Odisha. May everyone’s life be auspicious in this great festival of social harmony,” Manjhi said in a post on X.

“I extend my greetings to the people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand living here,” he said.

The four-day festivities began October 25 with the ‘Nahai Khai’ ritual and will conclude October 28. It is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla and six days after Diwali.