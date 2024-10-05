Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to give appointment letters to 16,009 junior teachers (schematic) during an event at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar Saturday, official sources said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and senior officials will attend the programme.

“This appointment will be a big step towards quality education in Odisha. It will help strengthen the education infrastructure in the state. As the state government aims to create a ‘Viksit Odisha’ by 2036, this initiative will play an important role in achieving the goal,” said an official of the S&ME department.

About the recruitment, the official said 424 teachers will be appointed in Angul district, 600 in Balasore district, 479 in Bargarh district, 260 in Bhadrak district, 1,080 in Bolangir district, 65 in Boudh district and 893 in Cuttack district.

“While 21 teachers will be appointed in Deogarh district, 583 will be posted in Dhenkanal district. Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts will get 13, 1264, 88 and 872 junior teachers (schematic), respectively,” he said.

While 38 junior teachers (schematic) will be appointed in Jharsuguda district, Kalahandi district will get 811 new junior teachers (schematic). Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Khurda districts will get 151, 1038, 1329 and 753 such teachers, respectively, he added.

“Altogether 922 junior teachers (schematic) will get appointments for Koraput district, 555 for Malkangiri district, 827 for Mayurbhanj district and 860 for Nabarangpur district. Nayagarh, Nuapada and Puri districts will get 83, 221 and 733 such teachers, respectively,” according to the official.

While 511 junior teachers (schematic) will get appointment letters for Rayagada district, Sambalpur district will get 218 such teachers. Moreover, Subarnapur and Sundargarh districts will be getting 157 and 160 junior teachers (schematic), respectively, he pointed out.

