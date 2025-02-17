Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will table the annual state Budget Monday.

This Budget comes eight months after formation of BJP government in state, and there is widespread anticipation regarding the fiscal strategies that will be unveiled by the Chief Minister.

As per reports Odisha government would adopt a long-term strategy and increase allocations for key sectors like agriculture, health, education and infrastructure.

The Budget will aim to bolster Odisha’s economy by prioritising its traditionally strong mining sector, alongside agriculture, rural development, and tourism.

