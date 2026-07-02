Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled two commemorative publications highlighting the Odisha Legislative Assembly’s achievements over the past two years and inaugurated a new physiotherapy centre on the Assembly premises for legislators and staff.

In the presence of Speaker Surama Padhy and Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, Majhi Wednesday released the coffee table book “Presiding with Purpose – Two Years Legislative Journey of Speaker Surama Padhy” and the publication “Two Years of Transformative Leadership Under Speaker Surama Padhy”.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, the ruling party’s Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip, MLAs, Assembly Secretary Satyabrata Rout, Research Wing Director Tribikram Pradhan, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the CM said the Odisha Legislative Assembly had witnessed several landmark developments under Speaker Surama Padhy’s leadership over the past two years, including the passage of key legislation and the digitisation of legislative procedures. He expressed confidence that the Assembly would emerge as a model legislature for other states under her leadership.

Highlighting the significance of the two books, Majhi said they comprehensively document the Assembly’s activities through photographs and detailed records. He said the publications would help preserve the Assembly’s legacy while fostering greater interest in democracy among students, researchers, intellectuals and the public.

The CM also inaugurated a new physiotherapy centre set up by the Health and Family Welfare department on the Assembly premises. Staffed by doctors and paramedical personnel from Capital Hospital and the National Institute for Rehabilitation Training and Research (NIRTAR), the facility will provide physiotherapy services to sitting and former MLAs, their family members, and Assembly officers and employees.

Speaker Padhy said the coffee-table book chronicles the Assembly’s journey over the past two years through photographs and detailed documentation. It covers training programmes for first-time legislators, national and international conferences, legislative initiatives, meetings of presiding officers from across the country, and capacity-building programmes for Assembly members and staff.

She said the book also documents the Assembly’s participation in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s annual conference, deliberations on democratic practices, and the historic visit and inaugural address of the President of India to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, making it a valuable archival record.